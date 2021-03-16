B. Yvonne Franchett

Wheatland

Born: Aug. 21, 1943

Died: March 14, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Betty J. A. Holt Kifer

Bolivar

Born: June 27, 1934

Died: March 13, 2021

Services: Tuesday, March 16, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Tim J. Lee

Born: Dec. 11, 1957

Died: March 14, 2021

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Patsy "Patty" Lischefski

Buffalo

Born: Oct. 1, 1944

Died: March 12, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Nathaniel "Nate" A. Mueller

Wheatland

Born: March 26, 1985

Died: March 8, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

George J. Prudhomme III

Alabama

Died: March 13, 2021

Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Lawrence Catholic Church, Fairhope, Alabama

Arranged by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.

 

Edward L. "Ed" Riedesel 

Bolivar

Born: March 23, 1953 

Died: March 16, 2021

Services: none planned

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Lorrie Smith

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 22, 1959

Died: March 12, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Marjorie H. Syphert

Born: July 25, 1941

Died: March 16, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Payne Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Beulah E. Watkins

Born: Dec. 1, 1922

Died: March 12, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kobby H. C. Wilson

Florida

Born: Aug. 18, 1995

Died: March 4, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Lewis Funeral Home

