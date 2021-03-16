B. Yvonne Franchett
Wheatland
Born: Aug. 21, 1943
Died: March 14, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Betty J. A. Holt Kifer
Bolivar
Born: June 27, 1934
Died: March 13, 2021
Services: Tuesday, March 16, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Tim J. Lee
Born: Dec. 11, 1957
Died: March 14, 2021
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Patsy "Patty" Lischefski
Buffalo
Born: Oct. 1, 1944
Died: March 12, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Nathaniel "Nate" A. Mueller
Wheatland
Born: March 26, 1985
Died: March 8, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
George J. Prudhomme III
Alabama
Died: March 13, 2021
Services: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Lawrence Catholic Church, Fairhope, Alabama
Arranged by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc.
Edward L. "Ed" Riedesel
Bolivar
Born: March 23, 1953
Died: March 16, 2021
Services: none planned
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Lorrie Smith
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 22, 1959
Died: March 12, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Marjorie H. Syphert
Born: July 25, 1941
Died: March 16, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Payne Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Beulah E. Watkins
Born: Dec. 1, 1922
Died: March 12, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kobby H. C. Wilson
Florida
Born: Aug. 18, 1995
Died: March 4, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Lewis Funeral Home
