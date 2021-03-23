B. Yvonne Franchett
Wheatland
Born: Aug. 21, 1943
Died: March 14, 2021
Services: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Dooly Bend Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Doris L. Haguewood
Springfield
Born: Feb. 11, 1946
Died: Feb. 11, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Marie A. Harness
Wheatland
Born: Jan. 21, 1957
Died: March 21, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Ron D. Herbert
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 5, 1958
Died: March 17, 2021
Services: Monday, March 22, at Greenwood Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ruth A. Jones
Polk
Born: Feb. 27, 1930
Died: March 18, 2021
Services: Tuesday, March 23, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Grace A. Keen
Alaska
Born: July 10, 2001
Died: March 18, 2021
Services: Tuesday, March 23, in Greenfield, Indiana
Arranged by Erlewein Mortuary and Crematory
Beverly “Sue” S. Mitchem
Springfield
Born: Sept. 4, 1949
Died: March 21, 2021
Services: at a later date
Arranged by Holden Cremation and Funeral Services
Paul D. Rauch
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 8, 1955
Died: March 21, 2021
VIsitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Pitts Chapel
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
