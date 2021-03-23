B. Yvonne Franchett

Wheatland

Born: Aug. 21, 1943

Died: March 14, 2021

Services: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Dooly Bend Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Doris L. Haguewood

Springfield

Born: Feb. 11, 1946

Died: Feb. 11, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Marie A. Harness 

Wheatland

Born: Jan. 21, 1957

Died: March 21, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Ron D. Herbert

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 5, 1958

Died: March 17, 2021

Services: Monday, March 22, at Greenwood Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ruth A. Jones

Polk

Born: Feb. 27, 1930

Died: March 18, 2021

Services: Tuesday, March 23, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Grace A. Keen

Alaska

Born: July 10, 2001

Died: March 18, 2021

Services: Tuesday, March 23, in Greenfield, Indiana

Arranged by Erlewein Mortuary and Crematory

 

Beverly “Sue” S. Mitchem

Springfield

Born: Sept. 4, 1949

Died: March 21, 2021

Services: at a later date

Arranged by Holden Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Paul D. Rauch

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 8, 1955

Died: March 21, 2021

VIsitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Pitts Chapel

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

