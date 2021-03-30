Charles A Bird, Jr.
Willard
Born: Feb. 26, 1935
Died: March 29, 2021
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. , April 2, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Willard Ward
Services: 2 p.m. April 3, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Willard Ward
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Anita J. Bridges
Aldrich
Born: Oct. 11, 1942
Died: March 27, 2021
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Gum Springs Cemetery
Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel
Frances “Kay” Holman
Dadeville
Born: Feb. 26, 1944
Died: March 28, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel
Michael Jarnagan
Oklahoma
Born: Nov. 27, 1957
Died: March 28, 2021
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Crestview Memorial Gardens
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Hank Leonard
Humansville
Born: May 23, 1939
Died: March 27, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Doris J. London
Everton
Born: Feb. 5, 1928
Died: March 26, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Liberty Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Virginia B. Mabary
Preston
Born: Nov. 4, 1925
Died: March 25, 2021
Services: Monday, March 29, at Preston Bible Church
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Tina M. May
Humansville
Born: Jan. 2, 1963
Died: March 20, 2021
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Maria C. Patterson
Louisburg
Born: July 8, 1938
Died: March 26, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.