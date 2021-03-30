Charles A Bird, Jr.

Willard

Born: Feb. 26, 1935

Died: March 29, 2021

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. , April 2, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Willard Ward

Services: 2 p.m. April 3, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Willard Ward

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Anita J. Bridges

Aldrich

Born: Oct. 11, 1942

Died: March 27, 2021

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Gum Springs Cemetery

Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel

 

Frances “Kay” Holman

Dadeville

Born: Feb. 26, 1944

Died: March 28, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery

Arranged by Greenfield Funeral Chapel

 

Michael Jarnagan

Oklahoma

Born: Nov. 27, 1957

Died: March 28, 2021

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Crestview Memorial Gardens

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Hank Leonard

Humansville

Born: May 23, 1939

Died: March 27, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Doris J. London

Everton

Born: Feb. 5, 1928

Died: March 26, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, Liberty Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Virginia B. Mabary

Preston

Born: Nov. 4, 1925 

Died: March 25, 2021

Services: Monday, March 29, at Preston Bible Church

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Tina M. May

Humansville

Born: Jan. 2, 1963

Died: March 20, 2021

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Maria C. Patterson

Louisburg

Born: July 8, 1938

Died: March 26, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

