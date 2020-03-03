Charlotte J. Bone

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 25, 1936

Died: March 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Casey M. Dennis

Fair Play

Born: Jan. 10, 1999

Died: March 1, 2020

Visitation: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

David L. Palmer

Morrisville

Born: Jan. 1, 1952

Died: Feb. 26, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Morrisville Cemetery

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

 

Harry W. Underwood

Born: Dec. 17, 1928

Died: March 3, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

