Marjorie Blackwell

Hermitage

Born: March 15, 1925

Died: March 15, 2020

Service: Friday, March 20, at Hermitage Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Betty J. Gipson

Springfield

Born: June 4, 1927

Died: March 23, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sharon N. Hahn

Springfield

Born: April 21, 1960

Died: March 13, 2020

Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Praise Assembly of God Church, Springfield

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Harold “Ike” Ikerd

Buffalo

Born: Feb. 18, 1949

Died: March 21, 2020

Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at New Hope Cemetery, Louisburg

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home

 

Tatricia “Teresa” Roy

Aldrich

Born: Sept. 13, 1955

Died: March 21, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Irene Tinsley

Humansville

Born: Aug. 10, 1930

Died: March 23, 2020

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Humansville Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

