Marjorie Blackwell
Hermitage
Born: March 15, 1925
Died: March 15, 2020
Service: Friday, March 20, at Hermitage Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Betty J. Gipson
Springfield
Born: June 4, 1927
Died: March 23, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sharon N. Hahn
Springfield
Born: April 21, 1960
Died: March 13, 2020
Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Praise Assembly of God Church, Springfield
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home
Harold “Ike” Ikerd
Buffalo
Born: Feb. 18, 1949
Died: March 21, 2020
Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 26, at New Hope Cemetery, Louisburg
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home
Tatricia “Teresa” Roy
Aldrich
Born: Sept. 13, 1955
Died: March 21, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Irene Tinsley
Humansville
Born: Aug. 10, 1930
Died: March 23, 2020
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Humansville Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
