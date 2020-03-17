Shirley A. Catron 

Bolivar

Born: July 18, 1952

Died: March 16, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

William Ghys

Morrisille

Born: Nov. 16, 1939 

Died: March 15, 2020

Service: private family 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sharon N. Hahn

Springfield

Born: April 21, 1960

Died: March 13, 2020

Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Praise Assembly of God Church, Springfield

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home East

 

Sharon K. Hoelscher

Humansville

Born: May 26, 1938

Died: March 16, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dorless S. Jones

Pleasant Hope

Born: Feb. 4, 1938

Died: March 13, 2020

Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

 

Lillian Estelle Lynch

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 10, 1924

Died: March 15, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Betty J. Phillips

Hermitage

Born: May 25, 1933

Died: March 14, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Pomme de Terre United Methodist Church, Hermitage

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Elizabeth A. Smith

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 29, 1929

Died: March 12, 2020

Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Bonnie M. Stevens

Connecticut

Born: Feb. 7, 1933

Died: March 13, 2020

Service: noon Thursday, March 19, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

