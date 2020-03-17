Shirley A. Catron
Bolivar
Born: July 18, 1952
Died: March 16, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
William Ghys
Morrisille
Born: Nov. 16, 1939
Died: March 15, 2020
Service: private family
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sharon N. Hahn
Springfield
Born: April 21, 1960
Died: March 13, 2020
Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Praise Assembly of God Church, Springfield
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home East
Sharon K. Hoelscher
Humansville
Born: May 26, 1938
Died: March 16, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dorless S. Jones
Pleasant Hope
Born: Feb. 4, 1938
Died: March 13, 2020
Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Lillian Estelle Lynch
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 10, 1924
Died: March 15, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Betty J. Phillips
Hermitage
Born: May 25, 1933
Died: March 14, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Pomme de Terre United Methodist Church, Hermitage
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Elizabeth A. Smith
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 29, 1929
Died: March 12, 2020
Service: Tuesday, March 17, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Bonnie M. Stevens
Connecticut
Born: Feb. 7, 1933
Died: March 13, 2020
Service: noon Thursday, March 19, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
