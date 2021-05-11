Edgar B. Harris

Born: Oct. 13, 1941

Died: April 23, 2021

Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Osceola Community Church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Kenneth “Kenny” R. Murders

Bolivar

Born: Sept. 1, 1970

Died: May 6, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Arthur Thomason

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 2, 1936

Dead: May 8, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Billye N. Wheeler

Stockton

Born: July 19, 1925

Died: May 9, 2021

Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 14 at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the funeral home

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

