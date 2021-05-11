Edgar B. Harris
Born: Oct. 13, 1941
Died: April 23, 2021
Services: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Osceola Community Church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Kenneth “Kenny” R. Murders
Bolivar
Born: Sept. 1, 1970
Died: May 6, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Arthur Thomason
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 2, 1936
Dead: May 8, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Billye N. Wheeler
Stockton
Born: July 19, 1925
Died: May 9, 2021
Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 14 at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, at the funeral home
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
