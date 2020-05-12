Linda D. Burough

Springfield

Born: Sept. 9, 1951

Died: May 10, 2020

Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, Antioch Cemetery, Pittsburg

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Joyce “Irene” Grant 

Morrisville

Born: Dec. 16, 1938

Died: May 7, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Johnnie N. Hailestock III

Hermitage 

Born: July 31, 1950

Died: May 7, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Angela G. Modesitt 

Bolivar

Born: May 15, 1968

Died: April 24, 2020

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, May 18, Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

James Painter 

Willard

Born: April 3, 1957

Died: May 9, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Ivan R. Rymes 

Born: May 11, 1926

Died: May 11, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m Thursday, May 14, and  1-1:50 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

