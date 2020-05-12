Linda D. Burough
Springfield
Born: Sept. 9, 1951
Died: May 10, 2020
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, Antioch Cemetery, Pittsburg
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Joyce “Irene” Grant
Morrisville
Born: Dec. 16, 1938
Died: May 7, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Johnnie N. Hailestock III
Hermitage
Born: July 31, 1950
Died: May 7, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Angela G. Modesitt
Bolivar
Born: May 15, 1968
Died: April 24, 2020
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Monday, May 18, Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
James Painter
Willard
Born: April 3, 1957
Died: May 9, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ivan R. Rymes
Born: May 11, 1926
Died: May 11, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m Thursday, May 14, and 1-1:50 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, May 15, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.