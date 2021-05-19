Georgia A. Blackwell
Lee's Summit
Born: July 21, 1936
Died: May 17, 2021
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Samuel Graziano
Humansville
Born: July 29, 1944
Died: May 15, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Alfred D. “Duck” Neal
Born: Nov. 25, 1936
Died: May 15, 2021
Services: none planned
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Betty J. Skinner
Weaubleau
Born: Sept. 6, 1938
Died: May 12, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Eddie Sprague Sr.
Born: Feb. 6, 1956
Died: April 23, 2021
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Barren Creek Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Clifford F. “Frank” Terhune
Bolivar
Born: May 27, 1930
Died: May 13, 2021
Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Open Hearts Methodist Church
Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.