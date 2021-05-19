Georgia A. Blackwell

Lee's Summit

Born: July 21, 1936

Died: May 17, 2021

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Samuel Graziano

Humansville

Born: July 29, 1944

Died: May 15, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Alfred D. “Duck” Neal

Born: Nov. 25, 1936

Died: May 15, 2021

Services: none planned

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Betty J. Skinner

Weaubleau

Born: Sept. 6, 1938

Died: May 12, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Eddie Sprague Sr.

Born: Feb. 6, 1956

Died: April 23, 2021

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Barren Creek Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Clifford F. “Frank” Terhune

Bolivar

Born: May 27, 1930

Died: May 13, 2021

Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Open Hearts Methodist Church

Arranged by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home

