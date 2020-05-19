W. Jean Harville Burriss

Born: Aug. 7, 1930

Died: May 15, 2020

Service: private

Arranged by Floral Hills Funeral Home, Kansas City

 

James L. Painter

Morrisville

Born: April 3, 1957

Died: May 9, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Debra J. VanDyke

Born: Oct. 22, 1958

Died: May 1, 2020

Arranged by Sheldon Goodrich Funeral Home

