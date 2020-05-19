W. Jean Harville Burriss
Born: Aug. 7, 1930
Died: May 15, 2020
Service: private
Arranged by Floral Hills Funeral Home, Kansas City
James L. Painter
Morrisville
Born: April 3, 1957
Died: May 9, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Debra J. VanDyke
Born: Oct. 22, 1958
Died: May 1, 2020
Arranged by Sheldon Goodrich Funeral Home
