Billy L. Campbell

Louisburg

Born: Aug. 24, 1932

Died: May 19, 2021

Services: Friday, May 21, at Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home

 

Edward E. Fox

Pittsburg

Born: June 26, 1938

Died: May 20, 2021

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

David S. Simmons

Born: Oct. 14, 1943

Died: May 22, 2021

Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ann A. Williams

Bolivar

Born: July 6, 1933

Died: May 22, 2021

Services: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

