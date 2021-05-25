Billy L. Campbell
Louisburg
Born: Aug. 24, 1932
Died: May 19, 2021
Services: Friday, May 21, at Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness and Viets Funeral Home
Edward E. Fox
Pittsburg
Born: June 26, 1938
Died: May 20, 2021
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
David S. Simmons
Born: Oct. 14, 1943
Died: May 22, 2021
Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Butler Funeral Home, Humansville
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ann A. Williams
Bolivar
Born: July 6, 1933
Died: May 22, 2021
Services: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
