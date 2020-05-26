Roy A. Albin
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 23, 1948
Died: May 24, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Denny Ballard
Bolivar
Born: April 9, 1947
Died: May 25, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Patsy O. Keller Jenkins
Born: May 19, 1927
Died: May 22, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Albert R. Moore
Bolivar
Born: July 31, 1924
Died: May 23, 2020
Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28, Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Thomas E. Pinegar, Jr. “Ed”
Springfield
Born: March 19, 1946
Died: May 23, 2020
Service: private
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.