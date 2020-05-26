Roy A. Albin

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 23, 1948

Died: May 24, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Denny Ballard 

Bolivar

Born: April 9, 1947

Died: May 25, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Patsy O. Keller Jenkins

Born: May 19, 1927

Died: May 22, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Albert R. Moore 

Bolivar

Born: July 31, 1924

Died: May 23, 2020

Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28, Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Thomas E. Pinegar, Jr. “Ed” 

Springfield

Born: March 19, 1946

Died: May 23, 2020

Service: private

