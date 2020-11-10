Sue C. Brown

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 29, 1934

Died: Nov. 8, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Mark E. Curtis

Stockton

Born: May 24, 1954

Died: Nov. 5, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jackie C. Gibbens

Born: Jan. 8. 1935

Died: Nov. 7, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Lowry City Cemetery

Arranged by Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home

 

Neil Graham

Florida

Born: June 10, 1948

Died: Nov. 4, 2020

Services: Monday, Nov. 9, at College Road Baptist Church

Arranged by Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home

 

Donna L. Norris

Warsaw

Born: May 9, 1947

Died: Nov. 5, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman

 

Susie Slaamot

Born: Feb. 20, 1952

Died: Nov. 2, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Family Church of the Nazarene

 

Crystal N. Stephens

Kansas City

Born: July 28, 1932

Died: Nov. 5, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services

