Sue C. Brown
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 29, 1934
Died: Nov. 8, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Mark E. Curtis
Stockton
Born: May 24, 1954
Died: Nov. 5, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Robinson Cemetery, Collins
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jackie C. Gibbens
Born: Jan. 8. 1935
Died: Nov. 7, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Lowry City Cemetery
Arranged by Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home
Neil Graham
Florida
Born: June 10, 1948
Died: Nov. 4, 2020
Services: Monday, Nov. 9, at College Road Baptist Church
Arranged by Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home
Donna L. Norris
Warsaw
Born: May 9, 1947
Died: Nov. 5, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman
Susie Slaamot
Born: Feb. 20, 1952
Died: Nov. 2, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Family Church of the Nazarene
Crystal N. Stephens
Kansas City
Born: July 28, 1932
Died: Nov. 5, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Midwest Cremation and Funeral Services
