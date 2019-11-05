Paul Buffington

Springfield

Born: Oct. 21, 1942

Died: Nov. 2, 2019

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home

Arranged by Meadors Funeral Home

 

Matthew A. Montgomery

Warsaw

Born: April 20, 1979

Died: Nov. 2, 2019

Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel, Wheatland

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Grace H. Pitts

Born: July 15, 1939

Died: Oct. 3, 2019

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Chehalem Valley Baptist Church, Newberg, Oregon

 

Susan E. Roweton

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 16, 1965

Died: Nov. 3, 2019

Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Polk County Library

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

