Paul Buffington
Springfield
Born: Oct. 21, 1942
Died: Nov. 2, 2019
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home
Arranged by Meadors Funeral Home
Matthew A. Montgomery
Warsaw
Born: April 20, 1979
Died: Nov. 2, 2019
Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel, Wheatland
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the funeral home
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Grace H. Pitts
Born: July 15, 1939
Died: Oct. 3, 2019
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Chehalem Valley Baptist Church, Newberg, Oregon
Susan E. Roweton
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 16, 1965
Died: Nov. 3, 2019
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Polk County Library
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
