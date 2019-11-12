Diana R. McGuffey
Newnan, Georgia
Born: July 15, 1956
Died: Nov. 9, 2019
Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Dale A. Robbins
Flemington
Born: Nov. 10, 1951
Died: Nov. 8, 2019
Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at his home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
William Shook
Fair Play
Born: April 25, 1939
Died: Nov. 11, 2019
Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Terrence Walworth
Weaubleau
Born: Oct. 4, 1955
Died: Nov. 6, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
