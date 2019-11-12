Diana R. McGuffey

Newnan, Georgia

Born: July 15, 1956

Died: Nov. 9, 2019

Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Mount Zion Cemetery, Quincy

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Dale A. Robbins

Flemington

Born: Nov. 10, 1951

Died: Nov. 8, 2019

Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at his home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

William Shook

Fair Play

Born: April 25, 1939

Died: Nov. 11, 2019

Visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Terrence Walworth

Weaubleau

Born: Oct. 4, 1955

Died: Nov. 6, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.