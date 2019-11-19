Tasia Brewer

Born: Feb. 29, 1984

Died: Nov. 14, 2019

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Slagle Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Sandra S. Buchanan

Bolivar

Born: July 31, 1940

Died: Nov. 9, 2019

Service: 11-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Agnes A. Kukal

Bolivar

Born: April 9, 1932

Died: Nov. 15, 2019

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Mary A. Laxton

Springfield

Born: Jan. 8, 1925

Died: Nov. 14, 2019

Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 17, at Pitts Chapel

Service: Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jesse F. Long

Bolivar

Born: April 27, 1925

Died: Nov. 17, 2019

Visitation: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Heritage Baptist Church

Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Janice A. Rife

Bolivar

Born: April 19, 1936

Died: Nov. 18, 2019

Service: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Mabel A. Stevens

Buffalo

Born: June 17, 1928

Died: Nov. 13, 2019

Service: Sunday, Nov. 17, in Eudora Cemetery 

Arranged by Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home  

 

Larry Taylor

Born: May 8, 1954

Died: Nov. 12, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

