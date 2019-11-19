Tasia Brewer
Born: Feb. 29, 1984
Died: Nov. 14, 2019
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Slagle Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Sandra S. Buchanan
Bolivar
Born: July 31, 1940
Died: Nov. 9, 2019
Service: 11-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Agnes A. Kukal
Bolivar
Born: April 9, 1932
Died: Nov. 15, 2019
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Mary A. Laxton
Springfield
Born: Jan. 8, 1925
Died: Nov. 14, 2019
Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 17, at Pitts Chapel
Service: Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jesse F. Long
Bolivar
Born: April 27, 1925
Died: Nov. 17, 2019
Visitation: 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Heritage Baptist Church
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Janice A. Rife
Bolivar
Born: April 19, 1936
Died: Nov. 18, 2019
Service: 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Mabel A. Stevens
Buffalo
Born: June 17, 1928
Died: Nov. 13, 2019
Service: Sunday, Nov. 17, in Eudora Cemetery
Arranged by Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Larry Taylor
Born: May 8, 1954
Died: Nov. 12, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
