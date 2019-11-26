Charles "Charlie" Baugh

Born: July 27, 1965

Died: Nov. 22, 2019

Service: Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Butler Funeral Home 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Edward J. Cahoj

Bolivar

Born: July 29, 1930

Died: Nov. 23, 2019

Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bolivar

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Jacqueline P. Danner

Weaubleau

Born: Oct. 14, 1939

Died: Nov. 20, 2019

Service: at later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Raina M. Knight-Denton

Humansville

Born: April 18, 2000

Died: Nov. 23, 2019

Service: at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dennis A. Fatino

Wheatland

Born: March 13, 1941

Died: Nov. 21, 2019

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Dooly Bend Cemetery

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Elizabeth C. Hascall

Humansville

Born: Feb. 25, 1936

Died: Nov. 23, 2019

Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville

Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

James A. Hubert

Bolivar

Born: April 13, 1930

Died: Nov. 25, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Evelyn “Carol” Sutherland

Lowell, Arkansas

Born: Nov. 7, 1940

Died: Nov. 20, 2019

Service: Saturday, Nov. 23, at Crossway Baptist Church

Arranged by Sisco Funeral Chapel

 

Betty Jo Tate 

Independence

Born: April 21, 1926

Died: Nov. 21, 2019

Visitation: noon Friday, Nov. 29, at Susquehanna Baptist Church, Independence, with services to follow at 1 

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Hickory Grove Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Denny L. Wooten

Halfway

Born: Oct. 13, 1954

Died: Nov. 25, 2019

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Pitts Chapel

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

