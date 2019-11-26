Charles "Charlie" Baugh
Born: July 27, 1965
Died: Nov. 22, 2019
Service: Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Edward J. Cahoj
Bolivar
Born: July 29, 1930
Died: Nov. 23, 2019
Service: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Bolivar
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Jacqueline P. Danner
Weaubleau
Born: Oct. 14, 1939
Died: Nov. 20, 2019
Service: at later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Raina M. Knight-Denton
Humansville
Born: April 18, 2000
Died: Nov. 23, 2019
Service: at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dennis A. Fatino
Wheatland
Born: March 13, 1941
Died: Nov. 21, 2019
Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Dooly Bend Cemetery
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Elizabeth C. Hascall
Humansville
Born: Feb. 25, 1936
Died: Nov. 23, 2019
Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
James A. Hubert
Bolivar
Born: April 13, 1930
Died: Nov. 25, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Evelyn “Carol” Sutherland
Lowell, Arkansas
Born: Nov. 7, 1940
Died: Nov. 20, 2019
Service: Saturday, Nov. 23, at Crossway Baptist Church
Arranged by Sisco Funeral Chapel
Betty Jo Tate
Independence
Born: April 21, 1926
Died: Nov. 21, 2019
Visitation: noon Friday, Nov. 29, at Susquehanna Baptist Church, Independence, with services to follow at 1
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Hickory Grove Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Denny L. Wooten
Halfway
Born: Oct. 13, 1954
Died: Nov. 25, 2019
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Pitts Chapel
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
