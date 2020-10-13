Brian M. Belcher

Buffalo

Born: Oct. 21, 1966

Died: Oct. 9, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ellie Blevins

Bolivar

Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the American Legion 

 

Virginia L. Breshears 

Halfway

Born: Dec. 2, 1932

Died: Oct. 6, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Holden Funeral Home

 

Wanda Culbertson

Fair Play

Born: Dec. 16, 1933

Died: Oct. 12, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Buddy A. Dixon

Buffalo

Born: Sept. 8, 1930

Died: Oct. 11, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

 

Kelly M. Hamilton

Born: June 28, 1961

Died: Oct. 10, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Donna M. Johnson

Morrisville

Born: June 28, 1933

Died: Sept. 30, 2020

Visitation: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Pitts Chapel

Services: private

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Richard “Rick” Lewis

Bolivar

Born: July 30, 1944

Died: Oct. 8, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Ila M. Mitchell

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 19, 1928

Died: Oct. 10, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Rita M. Sorensen

St. Joseph

Born: July 5, 1932

Died: Oct. 12, 2020

Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Antioch Cemetery, Pittsburg

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Bobby J. Wisely

Weaubleau

Born: Nov. 17, 1935

Died: Oct. 10, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.