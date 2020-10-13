Brian M. Belcher
Buffalo
Born: Oct. 21, 1966
Died: Oct. 9, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ellie Blevins
Bolivar
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the American Legion
Virginia L. Breshears
Halfway
Born: Dec. 2, 1932
Died: Oct. 6, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Holden Funeral Home
Wanda Culbertson
Fair Play
Born: Dec. 16, 1933
Died: Oct. 12, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Buddy A. Dixon
Buffalo
Born: Sept. 8, 1930
Died: Oct. 11, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Kelly M. Hamilton
Born: June 28, 1961
Died: Oct. 10, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Donna M. Johnson
Morrisville
Born: June 28, 1933
Died: Sept. 30, 2020
Visitation: 9 a.m-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Pitts Chapel
Services: private
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Richard “Rick” Lewis
Bolivar
Born: July 30, 1944
Died: Oct. 8, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Ila M. Mitchell
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 19, 1928
Died: Oct. 10, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Rita M. Sorensen
St. Joseph
Born: July 5, 1932
Died: Oct. 12, 2020
Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Antioch Cemetery, Pittsburg
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Bobby J. Wisely
Weaubleau
Born: Nov. 17, 1935
Died: Oct. 10, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
