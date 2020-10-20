Shirley A. Ball

Brighton

Born: July 21, 1943

Died: Oct. 15, 2020

Services: Monday, Oct. 19, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Dan W. Cochran

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 1, 1934

Died: Oct. 18, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Mary C. Holbrook

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 5, 1944

Died: Oct. 17, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Shirley A. Ryan

Wheatland

Born: Feb. 13, 1933

Died: Oct. 8, 2020

Visitation: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Services: pending

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Gregory B. Thacker

Pittsburg

Born: Oct. 12, 1946

Died: Oct. 8, 2020

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Galmey Community Bible Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

