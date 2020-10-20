Shirley A. Ball
Brighton
Born: July 21, 1943
Died: Oct. 15, 2020
Services: Monday, Oct. 19, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Dan W. Cochran
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 1, 1934
Died: Oct. 18, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Mary C. Holbrook
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 5, 1944
Died: Oct. 17, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Shirley A. Ryan
Wheatland
Born: Feb. 13, 1933
Died: Oct. 8, 2020
Visitation: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Services: pending
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Gregory B. Thacker
Pittsburg
Born: Oct. 12, 1946
Died: Oct. 8, 2020
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Galmey Community Bible Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.