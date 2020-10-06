Carol R. Baggerly
Bolivar
Born: Nov. 8, 1949
Died: Oct. 1, 2020
Services: private
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Ruth E. Griffitts Bone
Elkland
Born: Dec. 19, 1933
Died: Oct. 2, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m Thursday, Oct. 8, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Bible Baptist Church, Buffalo
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Michael G. “Mikey” Brown
Halfway
Born: March 17, 1974
Died: Oct. 1, 2020
Services: Monday, Oct. 5, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Robert L. “Bob” Callahan
Bolivar
Born: March 19, 1932
Died: Oct. 3, 2020
Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at High Street Church, Springfield
Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Rita “Dee” Garcia
Bolivar
Born: June 27, 1931
Died: Sept. 26, 2020
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Salem Avenue Baptist Church, Rolla
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the church
Arranged by Null & Son Funeral Home
Beverly L. Matthews
Bolivar
Born: Dec. 13, 1950
Died: Oct. 2, 2020
Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Pitts Chapel
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Robert L. Scantlin
Born: Nov. 4, 1943
Died: Oct. 2, 2020
Services: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
