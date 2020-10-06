Carol R. Baggerly

Bolivar

Born: Nov. 8, 1949

Died: Oct. 1, 2020

Services: private

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Ruth E. Griffitts Bone

Elkland

Born: Dec. 19, 1933

Died: Oct. 2, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m Thursday, Oct. 8, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Bible Baptist Church, Buffalo

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

 

Michael G. “Mikey” Brown

Halfway

Born: March 17, 1974

Died: Oct. 1, 2020

Services: Monday, Oct. 5, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Robert L. “Bob” Callahan

Bolivar

Born: March 19, 1932

Died: Oct. 3, 2020

Visitation: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at High Street Church, Springfield

Services: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Rita “Dee” Garcia

Bolivar

Born: June 27, 1931

Died: Sept. 26, 2020

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Salem Avenue Baptist Church, Rolla

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the church

Arranged by Null & Son Funeral Home

 

Beverly L. Matthews

Bolivar

Born: Dec. 13, 1950

Died: Oct. 2, 2020

Services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Pitts Chapel

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

Robert L. Scantlin

Born: Nov. 4, 1943

Died: Oct. 2, 2020

Services: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

