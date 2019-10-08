Donald F. Bailey

Weaubleau

Born: May 21, 1956

Died: Oct. 6, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Robyn Combs

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 30, 1966

Died: Sept. 24, 2019

Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Aldrich United Methodist Church

 

Mary “Ruth” Eckinger

Bolivar

Born: July 5, 1942

Died: Oct. 7, 2019

Visitation: 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Janyce “Jan” Lowrance 

Fair Play

Born: Aug. 12, 1943

Died: Oct. 5, 2019

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield

Service: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens

Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

 

Gwen Mills

Buffalo

Born: Dec. 14, 1932

Died: Oct. 2, 2019

Service: Monday, Oct. 7, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Charles R. Peterson

Osceola

Born: Oct. 26, 1950

Died: Oct. 4, 2019

Service: private family service at later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.