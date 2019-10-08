Donald F. Bailey
Weaubleau
Born: May 21, 1956
Died: Oct. 6, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Robyn Combs
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 30, 1966
Died: Sept. 24, 2019
Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Aldrich United Methodist Church
Mary “Ruth” Eckinger
Bolivar
Born: July 5, 1942
Died: Oct. 7, 2019
Visitation: 10-10:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Janyce “Jan” Lowrance
Fair Play
Born: Aug. 12, 1943
Died: Oct. 5, 2019
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, Springfield
Service: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Gwen Mills
Buffalo
Born: Dec. 14, 1932
Died: Oct. 2, 2019
Service: Monday, Oct. 7, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Charles R. Peterson
Osceola
Born: Oct. 26, 1950
Died: Oct. 4, 2019
Service: private family service at later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
