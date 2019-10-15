Andrew N. Leininger

Lee’s Summit

Born: Sept. 29, 1963

Died: Oct. 13, 2019

Service: at a later date at First Baptist Church in Bolivar

 

Adeline E. Ramsey

Bolivar

Born: July 20, 1933

Died: Oct. 12, 2019

Service: Monday, Oct. 14, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Kim M. Sandoval

Humansville

Born: Feb. 10, 1965

Died: Oct. 11, 2019

Service: private at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

