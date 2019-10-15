Andrew N. Leininger
Lee’s Summit
Born: Sept. 29, 1963
Died: Oct. 13, 2019
Service: at a later date at First Baptist Church in Bolivar
Adeline E. Ramsey
Bolivar
Born: July 20, 1933
Died: Oct. 12, 2019
Service: Monday, Oct. 14, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Kim M. Sandoval
Humansville
Born: Feb. 10, 1965
Died: Oct. 11, 2019
Service: private at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
