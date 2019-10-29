Sharon L. Blum

Born: Nov. 16, 1946

Died: Oct. 25, 2019

Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville

Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Richard “Dick” Dorman

Formerly of Bolivar

Born: April 6, 1934

Died: Oct. 14, 2019

Service: Saturday, Oct. 19, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield

 

Lee G. Gosline

Weaubleau

Born: June 10,1937

Died: Oct. 27, 2019

Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Crutsinger Cemetery, south of Weableau

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Jim B. Hall

Born: June 20, 1929

Died: Oct. 25, 2019

Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Morrisville Assembly of God Church

Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the church

 

Gary Juul

Kansas City

Born: June 6, 1941

Died: Oct. 26, 2019

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Joy R. Russell

Bolivar

Born: Feb. 20, 1951

Died: Oct. 25, 2019

Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Butler Funeral Home

Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

