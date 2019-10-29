Sharon L. Blum
Born: Nov. 16, 1946
Died: Oct. 25, 2019
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Butler Funeral Home in Humansville
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Richard “Dick” Dorman
Formerly of Bolivar
Born: April 6, 1934
Died: Oct. 14, 2019
Service: Saturday, Oct. 19, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Springfield
Lee G. Gosline
Weaubleau
Born: June 10,1937
Died: Oct. 27, 2019
Visitation: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Crutsinger Cemetery, south of Weableau
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Jim B. Hall
Born: June 20, 1929
Died: Oct. 25, 2019
Visitation: 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Morrisville Assembly of God Church
Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the church
Gary Juul
Kansas City
Born: June 6, 1941
Died: Oct. 26, 2019
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Joy R. Russell
Bolivar
Born: Feb. 20, 1951
Died: Oct. 25, 2019
Visitation: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Butler Funeral Home
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
