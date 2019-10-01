Sandra Avery
Brighton
Born: June 12, 1941
Died: Sept. 30, 2019
Services: Held at a later date
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Victoria Ann Bohanon
Wheatland
Born: Feb.15, 1955
Died: Sept. 26, 2019
Services: Held at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Ronald L. Burton
Weaubleau
Born: May 3, 1937
Died: Sept. 23, 2019
Services: Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Mary Childress
Bolivar
Born: July 23, 1929
Died: Sept. 27, 2019
Visitation: Monday, Sept. 30, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Dean “Leon” Dwerlkotte
Stockton
Born: June 24, 1954
Died: Sept. 24, 2019
Visitation: Sunday, Sept. 29, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton
Services: Monday, Sept. 30, at Stockton High School
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral home
Eron Carson Norris
Lexington
Born: Feb. 27, 2001
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Steven S. Pearce
Pittsburg
Born: Sept. 12, 1953
Died: Sept. 27, 2019
Services: Held at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Roger A. Powell
Hermitage
Born: Nov. 16, 1940
Died: Sept. 30, 2019
Services: Held at a later date
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Christopher Dale Ahart Pritchard
Born: Dec. 8, 1978
Died: Sept. 26, 2019
Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Harvest Assembly in Fair Play
Durward “Dude” Lee Severns
Bolivar
Born: Oct. 5, 1933
Died: Sept. 28, 2019
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Butler Funeral Home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
David H. “Dave” Zimmerman
Jefferson City
Born: Feb. 18, 1947
Died: Sept. 27, 2019
Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club
Arranged by Freeman Mortuary
