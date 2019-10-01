Sandra Avery

Brighton 

Born: June 12, 1941

Died: Sept. 30, 2019

Services: Held at a later date

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Victoria Ann Bohanon

Wheatland

Born: Feb.15, 1955

Died: Sept. 26, 2019

Services: Held at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Ronald L. Burton

Weaubleau

Born: May 3, 1937

Died: Sept. 23, 2019

Services: Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Mary Childress

Bolivar

Born: July 23, 1929

Died: Sept. 27, 2019

Visitation: Monday, Sept. 30, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Butler Funeral Home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Dean “Leon” Dwerlkotte

Stockton

Born: June 24, 1954

Died: Sept. 24, 2019

Visitation: Sunday, Sept. 29, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton

Services: Monday, Sept. 30, at Stockton High School

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral home

 

Eron Carson Norris

Lexington

Born: Feb. 27, 2001

Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel 

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Steven S. Pearce

Pittsburg

Born: Sept. 12, 1953 

Died: Sept. 27, 2019

Services: Held at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Roger A. Powell

Hermitage

Born: Nov. 16, 1940

Died: Sept. 30, 2019

Services: Held at a later date

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

 

Christopher Dale Ahart Pritchard

Born: Dec. 8, 1978

Died: Sept. 26, 2019

Services: 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Harvest Assembly in Fair Play

 

Durward “Dude” Lee Severns

Bolivar

Born: Oct. 5, 1933

Died: Sept. 28, 2019 

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Butler Funeral Home 

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

David H. “Dave” Zimmerman

Jefferson City

Born: Feb. 18, 1947

Died: Sept. 27, 2019

Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club

Arranged by Freeman Mortuary

