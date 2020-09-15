Barbara A. Brunk

Bolivar

Born: April 10, 1940

Died: Sept. 7, 2020

Services: Sunday, Sept. 13, at First Christian Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Carl R. Cossins

Morrisville

Born: Sept. 8, 1937

Died: Sept. 13, 2020

Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Morrisville Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Roger C. Day

Bolivar

Born: May 18, 1944

Died: Sept. 1, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, live feed Sacred Hearts Catholic Church Facebook page

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Margie L. Mitchell

Fair Play

Born: June 5, 1946

Died: Sept. 12, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Pitts Chapel

Services: Saturday, Sept. 19, at Robberson Prairie Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Mary A. Phillips

Weaubleau

Born: Aug. 31, 1945

Died: Sept. 12, 2020

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Galmey Community Bible Church

Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home

