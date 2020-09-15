Barbara A. Brunk
Bolivar
Born: April 10, 1940
Died: Sept. 7, 2020
Services: Sunday, Sept. 13, at First Christian Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Carl R. Cossins
Morrisville
Born: Sept. 8, 1937
Died: Sept. 13, 2020
Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Morrisville Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Roger C. Day
Bolivar
Born: May 18, 1944
Died: Sept. 1, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, live feed Sacred Hearts Catholic Church Facebook page
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Margie L. Mitchell
Fair Play
Born: June 5, 1946
Died: Sept. 12, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Pitts Chapel
Services: Saturday, Sept. 19, at Robberson Prairie Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Mary A. Phillips
Weaubleau
Born: Aug. 31, 1945
Died: Sept. 12, 2020
Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Galmey Community Bible Church
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
