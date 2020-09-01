Floyd L. Ames
Humansville
Born: May 3, 1936
Died: June 25, 2020
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Springfield National Cemetery
Arranged by Pitts Chapel
Michael Carter
Halfway
Born: June 18, 1957
Died: Sept. 1, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Roger C. Day
Bolivar
Born: May 18, 1944
Died: Sept. 1, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Joe R. Neill
Bolivar
Born: Jan. 10, 1943
Died: Aug. 20, 2020
Service: pending
Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
Lula R. Rice
Born: Feb. 26, 1939
Died: Aug. 28, 2020
Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Humansville Full Gospel Church
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Vivian K. Turner
Virginia
Born: March 25, 1927
Died: July 4, 2020
Arranged by Direct Cremations of Virginia
