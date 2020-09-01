Floyd L. Ames

Humansville

Born: May 3, 1936

Died: June 25, 2020

Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at Springfield National Cemetery

Arranged by Pitts Chapel

 

Michael Carter 

Halfway

Born: June 18, 1957

Died: Sept. 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Roger C. Day

Bolivar

Born: May 18, 1944

Died: Sept. 1, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

Joe R. Neill

Bolivar

Born: Jan. 10, 1943

Died: Aug. 20, 2020

Service: pending

Arranged by Bland-Brumback Funeral Home

 

Lula R. Rice

Born: Feb. 26, 1939

Died: Aug. 28, 2020

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Humansville Full Gospel Church

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Vivian K. Turner

Virginia

Born: March 25, 1927

Died: July 4, 2020

Arranged by Direct Cremations of Virginia

