Mary E. Fullerton
Bolivar
Born: Aug. 28, 1927
Died: Sept. 25, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Leslie R. Scott
Born: Sept. 24, 1958
Died: Sept. 25, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Butler Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Gary C. Sellers
Humansville
Born: July 1, 1941
Died: Sept. 25, 2020
Services: Monday, Sept. 28, graveside
Arranged by Butler Funeral Home
Doris Smitherman
Halfway
Born: April 25, 1926
Died: Sept. 27, 2020
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Legacy Baptist Church
Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home
