Mary E. Fullerton

Bolivar

Born: Aug. 28, 1927

Died: Sept. 25, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Leslie R. Scott

Born: Sept. 24, 1958

Died: Sept. 25, 2020

Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Butler Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Gary C. Sellers

Humansville

Born: July 1, 1941

Died: Sept. 25, 2020

Services: Monday, Sept. 28, graveside

Arranged by Butler Funeral Home

 

Doris Smitherman

Halfway

Born: April 25, 1926

Died: Sept. 27, 2020

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Legacy Baptist Church

Arranged by Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home

