Debra Jean VanDyke was born Oct. 22, 1958, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Kenneth and Helen Greene. She was the oldest of six children.
She was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020.
She had three children, "Lil Vic," Brynne and Brian.
Debra was a lover of traveling and was an over-the-road truck driver, which took her from coast to coast.
Debra was preceded in death by her child "Lil Vic;" parents Kenneth and Helen; sister Marla and brother Kenny Lee.
She leaves behind her longtime partner and love Charlie Brown; children Brynne and Brian; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Dennis, Lara and Nik, and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Bradley; brothers Jeff (Becky), Chris (Steve) and sister Tamie (Arlen); brother-in-law George Brown; and countless other friends and loved ones. Debbie will be missed by all that knew and loved her. We will miss you, Mom.
Debra was cremated under the direction of Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home of Osceola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.