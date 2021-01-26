Debra was born July 27, 1964, and passed away at home with her family Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. She graduated from Hermitage High School. She moved to Fair Play in 1990.
She enjoyed spending time with her family. Debra was always going out of her way to make everyone comfortable and happy. She will be missed dearly by family and friends.
She is survived by her spouse of 20 years, Wilbur King; her sons, Ben and fiancee Elizabeth and Bryan Parker and spouse Jamie; her grandkids, Jacob, Kenzie, Kameryn, Kaylynn, Sarah and Zach; her mother, Geneva; sister Carolyn and husband Roger; niece Joanna; and her half-brother, Steven Johnson.
Graveside services for Debra were Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Hopkins Cemetery in Fair Play.
