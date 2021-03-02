Delia Evelyn Frenick, 88, of Warsaw passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Kansas City, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence and Nellie Derringer Blevins.
She was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1953 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. She had been a factory seamstress for Simmons Mattress Co. and later Hershey's Mattress Co.
She is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Smart of Kansas City, Kansas, Margaret Robinson of Warsaw and Susan Smart of Warsaw; her four stepchildren, Carol (Bob) Fowler of Overland Park, Kansas, Kathy (Dave) Shackelford of Overland Park, Kansas, Barbara (Earl) Lindsey of Kansas City and Bob Frenick of Warsaw; 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, graveside memorial services will be scheduled at a later date in Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, with full military honors. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
