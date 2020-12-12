The Polk County Democratic Central Committee is seeking qualified candidates for the vacated position of Polk County Clerk.
According to a news release, It is the responsibility of the committee to send a recommendation to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for him to consider for the appointment to fill the vacated term. The governor’s office has said there is no deadline for making the appointment, the release said. He will not make the appointment until sometime after Christmas.
The committee plans to meet by Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, to select a qualified candidate to recommend. Individuals who wish to be considered must meet the requirements of the office, as well as have completed the online application to the Boards and Commissions available at boards.mo.gov. A candidate must be at least 21 years old, a U.S. citizen and a Missouri and a Polk County resident for at least one year.
Anyone interested in being recommended should send a short resume, including skills and experience that demonstrate capability, to Gail Skalicky, 1117 E. 480th Road, Bolivar MO 65613, or by email to pcmodems@gmail.com.
