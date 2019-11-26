Dennis A. Fatino, 78, of Wheatland passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 13, 1941, at Kansas City, the son of Tony Alfred Fatino and Lucille Betty Todd Fatino.
He served in the U.S. Army from Nov. 29, 1963, to Jan. 4, 1966. He worked for the Corps of Engineers several years constructing parks and buildings.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Suvivors include his wife, Linda Fatino of the home; one son, Tony Fatino of Wheatland.; two daughters, Amanda Roberts of Richmond and Robin Boring of Wheatland; one brother, Wayne Fatino of Peculiar; one sister, Karol Hancock of Raytown; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland, with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
