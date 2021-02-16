Dennis Lee McIntire, age 42, of Bolivar passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Saint Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City. He was born Sept. 20, 1978, in Springfield, to Dwayne L. and Dixie J. Wilson McIntire.
He was saved at age 13 at Lindley Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Bolivar High School, the class of ’96.
Dennis loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, bow fishing on the boat, and spending time with his family while doing those things. Trying to decide who went with who while hunting or fishing made for some fun moments. He was an amazing father whose memory will never be forgotten.
Dennis is survived by his wife, M. Danielle McIntire, of the home; five sons, Malachi Parker of Halfway, Michael Parsons of Indiana, Blake McIntire of Bolivar, Trenton McIntire of Kansas, and Trapper McIntire of Bolivar; one grandson Oakley McIntire, and one on the way; his parents, Dwayne and Dixie McIntire of Bolivar; his sister Rebecca McIntire Scott and husband Matt of Ozark; a nephew, Garret Scott and girlfriend Olivia Leake, and a great-niece Amelia of Ozark; a niece, Mikayla Scott of Bolivar; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
According to Dennis’ wishes, his body will be cremated. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a celebration of life service to follow at 1 at Pitts Chapel with Bro. Martin Hosiner officiating. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.