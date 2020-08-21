Dennis R. Spurlock, 52, of Walnut Grove passed on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
He was the son of Frank Spurlock and Elaine Pearcey Harrelson and was born on Dec. 11, 1967, in Ft. Leonard Wood.
Dennis lived in the area for almost 40 years. He worked several different jobs, but he preferred farming to all the rest.
He also loved to ride his motorcycle, but he adored his granddaughter, Evie, the most. Dennis was a Christian and a member of the Willard Masonic Lodge.
Dennis is survived by his children, Darren Spurlock and Kayla Spurlock; granddaughter Evie; sisters Christal Brannon and husband Chris and Cindy Burton and husband Larry; stepsisters Karen Reed and Lynette Dorrance; mother Elaine Harrelson; stepmother Sharon Spurlock; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Frank Spurlock, stepfather Jesse Harrelson, brother Frank Spurlock Jr. and stepsister Cheryl Miller.
Masonic services were at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, and visitation immediately followed. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dennis’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and may be left at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.