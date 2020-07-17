Dennis Wayne Mewbourne, 80, of Springfield, passed from this life Monday, July 6, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.
Dennis was born Oct. 27, 1939, in Fairfield, Alabama, to Austin and Aubrey McLaughlin Mewbourne.
Dennis graduated from Mogadore High School in Mogadore, Ohio.
Dennis proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era earning the rank of staff sergeant and receiving the Air Force Longevity Service Award, the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Outstanding Unit Award and Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.
After the service, Dennis married Karan Rhea Stratton and to this union a son was born, Randy Wayne Mewbourne.
He worked for the Raytown Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Department. In later years, Dennis was an owner/operator of a long haul truck driver.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Karan Stratton Mewbourne. He is survived by his son, Randy Mewbourne of Springfield.
Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 W. Walnut Lawn St., Springfield. At 1:30 p.m., the Patriot Guard Riders escorted the procession from Walnut Lawn to the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield for the committal service at 2 p.m., where Dennis received military honors.
