The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Humansville Saturday afternoon.
According to Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Mill Street in Humansville Saturday afternoon, March 20, for the report of a possible homicide.
Morrison said an adult woman died from injuries. He did not release her name or other identifying information at this time.
As deputies were en route to the scene, they were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle, Morrison said. They then conducted a traffic stop and took one suspect into custody.
“The community is not at risk,” Morrison said. “It appears the suspect knew the victim.”
Morrison said charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. The BH-FP will provide more information as it becomes available.
