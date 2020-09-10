The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Bolivar man.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, an endangered silver advisory has been issued for Ric Lee Lawson, 68, of Bolivar.
Lawson has been missing from the 1500 block of East 464th Road, Bolivar, since around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. He was heading to go fishing at Bolivar Landing in a red 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup bearing Missouri license plate 2NC542, the release said.
Lawson’s phone pinged to a location in Ozark at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday but is no longer active, the release said.
He is 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes, the release said. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a ball cap.
According to the release, Lawson has dementia and diabetes, and it is unknown if he has or requires medication.
The release said he “is believed to be in possession of a revolver handgun and may be suicidal.”
Anyone seeing Lawson or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 777-9020.
