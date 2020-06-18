The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teenage boys who ran away from a group home in Fair Play this evening.
According to Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies were dispatched to the group home on North Poplar Street in Fair Play after 13-year-old Xavier Stover and 16-year-old Carl Vaughn ran away after "causing a disruption" Thursday evening, June 18.
Stover is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts, a neon green long sleeve shirt with camouflage sleeves and slide sandals, Morrison said.
Vaughn is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing forest green Carhart pants, a green shirt and slide sandals.
Morrison said both boys suffer from behavioral issues. Stover previously ran away from the same location last month, per previous coverage.
If anyone has information on Stover or Vaughn’s whereabouts, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 777-9020 or 777-3911 or contact local law enforcement.
