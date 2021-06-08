Devin Michael Daniels, age 20, of Wheatland passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, in Independence. He was born Dec. 15, 2000, in Blue Springs, the son of Dennis and Paula Daniels.
Devin is survived by his fiancee, Melanie Reynolds; daughter Paisley Jo Elaine Daniels; parents Dennis and Paula Daniels; brothers Tyler Daniels and Austin Daniels, sister Hailey Daniels, sister-in-law Jenny Daniels; niece Hazel; his grandparents Glenda and Michael Thatcher and Lloyd Shockey; uncles and aunts Donnie and Jeni Daniels, Kathy and Vernon Thompson, Jerry Daniels, Amy Thatcher, Gina Risner, Lisa Olliso, Monica Williams, Lisa Somel; cousins Nathan and Nichole Daniels, Derrick and Stephanie Jackley, Steven Clark, Jake and Trent Thompson, Julie Olliso-Null, Samuel and Colby Olliso, Amanda Phipps, Joseph Williams, and many, many amazing friends and family. We love and miss you so very much.
Devin graduated from Wheatland High School in 2019 and immediately joined the U.S. Army National Guard, assigned to the infantry.
Services were Saturday, June 5, at Hathaway-Peterman Chapel with the Rev. Don Kelderhouse officiating. Burial was in Dooly Bend Cemetery, Wheatland, with full military honors provided by the Galmey V.F.W. Post #9638 under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home.
