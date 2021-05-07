Dixie Ann Jenkins, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
She was born Jan. 22, 1942, in Springfield at Burge Hospital to William H. “Bill” Hines and Hazel Marie Holliday Hines. She has one younger sister, Sharon Kay Hines Long.
Dixie always loved her name, as she was named after both of her grandmothers, Eula Dixie King Holliday and Clara Ann Allen Hines.
She graduated from Bolivar High School in 1960.
On Dec. 30, 1960, she was united in marriage to Robert “Lucky” Jenkins, and to this union one daughter, Robin Ann, was born.
For the most part, Dixie was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. She also was a bookkeeper for several businesses in Bolivar, including First Assembly of God Church for 16 years.
She served the Lord by working in Sunday school, VBS and WM’s. She loved to encourage and brighten the lives of family and friends by sending cards. She liked to scrapbook, knit, crochet and read. She completed many knitting projects for Madison’s Angels, the Violence Center, Mt. Gilead, Fairview and CMH, which included many pairs of house shoes and prayer cloths.
Dixie was saved in 1964. She was a member at First Assembly but was attending Mt. Gilead United Methodist Church at her death where her grandfather, the Rev. W. M. Hines, had been a pastor in the 1930s and ’40s.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Survivors include her husband, Lucky, of the home; a daughter, Robin of Bolivar; a sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Charlie Long of Bolivar; her two godchildren, niece Sharon Long Muir (Rob) of Kansas City and nephew Paul Long (Brenda) of Bolivar; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces.
Funeral graveside services for Dixie Jenkins were Friday, May 7, at Mt. Gilead Cemetery in Bolivar.
Through Dixie’s generous giving heart, she requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Community Outreach Ministries (COM) food pantry of Bolivar or CMH Hospice.
