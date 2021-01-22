Donald E. Wilson, 87 years old, passed away on Jan.19, 2021, at his home in Springfield. He was the husband of Rowena Roweton Wilson. They shared 45 years of marriage together.
Donald was born in Chilhowee on March 23, 1933, to Bert and Ruby Mae Riley Wilson.
He graduated from Norris High School. He was employed at the American Can Co. in Kansas City as a production mechanic/supervisor, retiring after 37 years of service.
He was a member of The Rising Sun Masonic Lodge and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
Donald served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Donald had a love for the outdoors, boating, fishing, mushroom hunting and teaching his grandchildren to water ski. He enjoyed bowling, traveling, playing cards and attending bluegrass festivals. He was musically talented and had a natural ability to play any song just by ear. He was given the nickname “golden fingers” because of this talent.
He will be remembered for his humor and kind and loving ways. He loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. His face lit up any time a grandchild or great-grandchild entered the house!
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Ruby Wilson; two brothers, Gene Wilson and Floyd Wilson; and two sisters, Dorothy Robinson and Mabel Hurd.
Donald is survived by his wife, Rowena Wilson; two sons, Raymond Wilson and Delayne (Lisa) Wilson; two daughters, Becky Ownby and Rhonda James; nine grandchildren, Aaron (Lauren) Wilson, Megan Wilson, Patricia (Aaron) Dufner, Steven (Beka) Wilson, Ashley (Kevin) Kellison, Whitney (Austin) Ryker, Courtney (Colt) Pruente, Amanda (Louis) Bridges and Jacob Kissell; 11 great-grandchildren, Lillian Wilson, Harris Wilson, Mary Dufner, Barrett Dufner, Forrest Wilson, Rosie Wilson, Camden Gatewood, Kloe Kellison, Mason Kellison, Olivia Ryker and Rowyn Pruente; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar, with the funeral starting at 11. Burial will take place in Reed Cemetery, Halfway.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Polk County Senior Center.
