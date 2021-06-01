Donald LeRoy Davis, age 81, of Wheatland passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at his home. He was born June 1, 1939, at Independence, the son of Robert A. and Mary E. Kitchell Davis.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from November 1957 to November 1960. He had worked for General Motors for several years prior to his retirement and moving to the Wheatland area.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elizabeth Maddocks Davis.
He is survived by a son, Aaron Davis of Kansas City, and five grandchildren.
The family will have a celebration of life service at a later date. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
