Donald Ray Steele Sr., 81, of Wheatland passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 28, 1939, in Kansas City to James Howard and Irene Virginia Ballard Steele.
He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963.
He was an electrician and worked for Owens-Illinois for several years.
Survivors include his two daughters, Donna Bentsen of Osceola and Cindy Sue Steele of Warsaw; one brother, Richard (Donna) Steele of Torrance, California; five grandsons and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will have a memorial service at a later date this summer. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.