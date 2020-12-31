Donna Lou Brooks, 90, passed away at her home in Bolivar on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Donna was born to Charles Henry and May Rigsby McPherson on Nov. 30, 1930, in Kansas City.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Claude E. Brooks of 64 years.
Donna worked for the Burton-Dixie Corporation for several years, later retiring from Cook Paint in Kansas City.
She was a member of the Westlake Christian Church in Laurie.
Donna was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. We celebrate her life and will always cherish the many happy memories we have of her. As one of the “Big Five” families, she was instrumental in creating lasting memories and relationships that have continued for decades.
Donna is survived by her three children, Chris Brooks (Ianna Rhodes) of Ozark, Garry Brooks of Danbury, Wisconsin, and Penny Shaw (Lee) of Bolivar; her six grandchildren, Shawna Brooks, Stacie Brooks, Scott Brooks, Brent Brooks (Alysia), Chelsea Christman (David) and Bailey Glor (Chris); 11 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and dear friends.
