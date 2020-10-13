Donna Marie Root Johnson passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Ash Grove Healthcare Facility. She was born to Willa Beesley and Ray C. Root on June 28, 1933.
After Willa passed away and Ray went into the Army, Donna went to live with her grandparents Ettra and William Beesley.
Donna met Charles Robert “Bob” Johnson in 1949, and on July 15, 1950, they eloped in Arkansas. To this marriage, two children were born, Pamela and Steven. Steven preceded her in death. The next year Donna had cancer and with God, conquered it.
Donna accepted God as her Savior on Jan. 10, 1952. She and Pam were baptized at the same time on Oct. 30, 1960. Throughout her life, Donna served in numerous churches. She enjoyed singing, whether in a choir or doing special numbers herself.
Throughout the years, Donna was there for PTA meetings, musicals, open houses from Pam’s elementary years through high school. She even went to watch Pam march in the band at high school football games. Donna and Bob were an important part of the lives of their granddaughters, Maria and Stephanie. They even moved two houses down from Pam and the girls in Morrisville.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; son Steven; her parents and grandparents.
Donna is survived by daughter Pam Tate; granddaughters Maria Kaufman and husband Justin, and Stephanie Frieze and husband Justin; great-grandchildren Thomas and Brittany Frieze; a sister, Barbara Harville; niece Michelle Swearengin and husband Monty; nephew Kevin Harville; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Due to COVID, there will only be a private family graveside service on Friday, Oct. 16, at Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar. However, friends and family are encouraged to view Donna in the funeral home anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Family will not be there that day due to COVID.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
