Doris Jean London, age 93, of Everton, formerly of Eureka, California, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, in her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Bailey, Mississippi, to William Bryan and Lila Bell Meaders Thompson. She graduated from Meridian High School in Meridian, Mississippi.
Doris worked for and retired as a supervisor from General Telephone Co.
She was united in marriage to Donald Jack London on Nov. 29, 1975.
She was a member of the Meridian, Mississippi, Eastern Star, D.A.R., the Eureka Women’s Club, and most recently Liberty Baptist Church in Everton.
Doris had a passion for learning and putting to use the knowledge she received. For example, instead of calling a washer repairman, she learned how to fix it and then did just that, fixed it! She also loved teaching to others the things that she learned and knew, for example, teaching her granddaughters how to crochet, make jam and jellies, how to make biscuits and quilt. She taught her children, grandchildren and family in general that communication was a two-way street and to treat family with such respect as to communicate.
Doris loved to go dancing with Donald, both in Eureka, California, and Everton. It gave her good exercise but also gave them socialization which she enjoyed. She never thought that she could not do something, so she always did things for herself, even as recently as a month ago, when her son Dave found her climbing on the counter in the kitchen to put something away.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Louis B. Walters; and two brothers, William and BD Thompson.
Doris is survived by her husband, Donald of the home; three children, David Walters and wife Diana, Laura Hilbun, all of Everton, and Beverly Metzger and husband Mike of Basehor, Kansas; 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Liberty Cemetery, O Hwy., Everton, with Pastor Ken Abbott officiating. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
