Doris Lynne Haguewood passed away on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Cassville Healthcare on her 75th birthday. She passed from the onset of a sudden illness with her husband and daughter at her side. She was born Feb. 11, 1946, in Halfway, the daughter of Forrest "Clark” and Leota Alleen Pritchard Barham.
She was married to William “Dean" Haguewood on July 15, 1989. Doris lived in her Springfield home for 42 years. Doris attended Halfway High School and took night college courses while raising her daughter and working two jobs.
Doris was an active member of the Elks Lodge 409 for seven years and was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary for 24 years. Doris was a meat wrapper for Consumers for 21 years and later owned her own meat shop with Dean. She also worked as a broker in the food and liquor industries. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling in the motor home.
She was preceded in death by both parents, Clark and Leota, and a brother, Randall Delane Barham. Doris is survived by her loving husband, William Dean; daughter Tammy and husband Jody King; grandson Sterling and wife RyLei King, grandson Levi and wife Krista Haguewood; as well as Donnie, Robert "Bob," Stacey and Rhonda and their families. Doris was the proud great-grandmother of Reagan Marjory, Kody Montana, Kash, Axel, Griffin and Benton.
Doris is being cremated as she wished, with a graveside service "when it warms up." Her final resting place will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar, with her family.
