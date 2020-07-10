Dorothy Louise Smith Wyatt, 90, of Bolivar passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, peacefully with family by her side.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and two great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Pearson of Dayton, Texas, and Corbin Wyatt of Eckert Colorado; two daughters, Velinda Jacobs (Louis) of Sublette, Kansas, and Vonnie Kirkham Howlett (Max) of Bolivar; one stepdaughter, Ilene Henson (Joel) of Dos Palos, California; 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A closed family service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Lakeside Assembly Of God in Pittsburgh.
Her remains will be laid to rest at Cedaredge Cemetery in Cedaredge, Colorado.
More information can be viewed at Holden funeral home.
Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s honor can be made to Polk County Christian School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 303, Bolivar MO 65613.
