Dorothy Mae Trammell Wheeler, 86, passed to unspeakable glory on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
She was born July 7, 1934, near Pindall, Arkansas, to Charles and Alma Trammell.
At the age of 3, her family moved to Olathe, Kansas, where they lived until she was 16. The family then moved to Polk County, where she spent the remainder of her life.
Dorothy was a graduate of Bolivar High School, a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar and retired from Mid-Missouri Bank. She also worked for the Bolivar schools and Citizens Memorial Hospital.
In 1957, she married Robert A. ”Bob” Wheeler. They lived on their farm west of Bolivar for 61 years, moving to Bolivar in 2018. When her health failed, she moved to Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in 2019.
Dorothy and Bob traveled the United States, attending car races, rodeos and steam engine shows. Dorothy loved shopping, reading, traveling and attending Esquire.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Charley and Alma Trammell; her brother Bud Trammell; her parents-in-law, Bob and Jessie Wheeler; a niece, Connie Trammell Lee; and her brother-in-law, Dale Marler.
Dorothy is survived by her three nephews, Burse Trammell and wife Karla, Jeff Marler and wife Annette and Todd Trammell; nieces Betty Wheeler and Robin Trammell; sisters-in-law Shirley Trammell and Gladys Marler; a great-niece, Mya Lee; a great-nephew, Tim Hackmeyer and family; cousins Sonny and Juanita Trammell and Julie and Joey Enright.
Dorothy will be missed by her family and friends with both tears and laughter as a loved and valued family member. She was generous with her time and resources to those she loved and to her church.
Private family graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 22, with pastor Billy Russell at Payne Cemetery near Polk.
