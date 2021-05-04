Douglas Alan “Doug” Wooderson, 61, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 30, 2021, at Cox South Hospital. He was born on Sept. 27, 1959, in Bethany, to Joseph E. and Lola Gillespie Wooderson.
Doug graduated from Bolivar High School and attended Graff Vo-Tech. He was employed at SBU for a time, then worked at Paul Mueller Co. in Springfield for 30 years. Following that, he worked as a designer for Stainless Fabrication Inc. for 10 years.
His hobbies included hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and many friends.
Doug was saved at a young age and was a member of First Baptist Church, Bolivar, until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Wooderson.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Lola and Porter Harryman; two sons, Jacob Wooderson and wife Adriane and Joshua Wooderson and wife Jennifer; two brothers, Joe Wooderson and wife Charlotte and Dwight Wooderson and wife Linda; two stepsisters, Carla and husband Roger Inman and Jayne and husband Brian Ewing; one stepbrother, Paul Harryman and wife Lisa; six grandchildren, Kennedi, Brinley, Cade, Ava, Sadie and Quin Wooderson, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Butler Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
